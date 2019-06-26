Menu
Login
NEW MARKETS: Qualipac Produce is set expand with a new state of the art florretting machine. Managers Troy and Brad Qualischefski said the project would deliver significant benefits for Australian producers.
NEW MARKETS: Qualipac Produce is set expand with a new state of the art florretting machine. Managers Troy and Brad Qualischefski said the project would deliver significant benefits for Australian producers. Dominic Elsome
News

Turning cow food into human food with state-of-the-art tech

Dominic Elsome
by
26th Jun 2019 7:59 PM

STATE-of-the-art technology will boost jobs and open new markets for local produce in the Lockyer Valley.

In a Queensland first, Qualipac Produce will build a state-of-the-art floretting machine capable of processing out of spec food into a saleable product.

Broccoli and cauliflower heads too big for market specifications were previously sold below cost for livestock feed. The machine trims the vegetable down to a saleable size and will see it on the shelves in supermarkets...

Read the full version here.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

    News While Container Exchange processing sites can ask people to remove lids, containers with lids on are still able to be processed and recyclers

    Early fire season prompts search for new fire fighters

    Early fire season prompts search for new fire fighters

    News Bad season prompts call for members