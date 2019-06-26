Turning cow food into human food with state-of-the-art tech

NEW MARKETS: Qualipac Produce is set expand with a new state of the art florretting machine. Managers Troy and Brad Qualischefski said the project would deliver significant benefits for Australian producers.

Dominic Elsome

STATE-of-the-art technology will boost jobs and open new markets for local produce in the Lockyer Valley.

In a Queensland first, Qualipac Produce will build a state-of-the-art floretting machine capable of processing out of spec food into a saleable product.

Broccoli and cauliflower heads too big for market specifications were previously sold below cost for livestock feed. The machine trims the vegetable down to a saleable size and will see it on the shelves in supermarkets...

