HANDS FULL: Anuha general manager Rob Evelyn.
News

Turn your rubbish into loose change

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

PEOPLE will get the chance to turn their trash into treasure from next month.

Queensland's container refund scheme, Containers for Change, will come into effect on November 1.

By offering 10c for every eligible beverage container returned to a refund point, the initiative is aiming to not just benefit Queensland's environment but sporting clubs, community groups and charity organisations.

Recycling provider Anuha are facilitating the scheme in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset and will be running five sites across the two regions.

Two full-time drop-off points will be set up, one at the Gatton Tip Shop on Fords Road and the other at the Laidley Transfer Station on Burgess Road.

The three sites in Somerset will be mobile, which will see a truck come out once a week at each location to pick up collected rubbish.

They will be found at Pipeliner Park in Esk, the Fernvale Futures Centre and Yowie Park in Kilcoy at times yet to be determined.

An account will need to be set up through the Containers for Change website and barcodes printed off to place on all bags of containers.

Within the next 48 hours, money will be deposited in the bank account linked to the account for every eligible container.

Anuha general manager Rob Evelyn stressed that not all beverage containers were eligible for a refund.

Most empty drink containers between 150ml and three litres will net you 10c but they will need to be clean and have their lid removed.

But items such as fruit juice, cordial, unflavoured milk containers will not be accepted.

"We will accept the fact that people won't necessarily understand all the ins and outs of the scheme, it's complex,” Mr Evelyn said.

"We will still recycle (ineligible containers) through our normal recycling scheme but there wont be the 10c attached.

"I think it's a good opportunity for local charities, particularly schools, to participate in the scheme and use it as a fundraiser.”

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the scheme would bring a multitude of benefits.

"Around three billion drink or beverage containers are used in Queensland every year,” Ms Enoch said.

"Laid end-to-end, those containers would stretch around the world roughly 10 times.

"We want to make sure Queenslanders, wherever they are in the state, have the opportunity to register, receive the refund, or donate it to a charity, school or community group of their choice.”

"All Queenslanders should take advantage of this scheme and claim their 10-cent refund on eligible containers.”

For more information on what exactly is eligible or to set up an account, visit the Containers for Change website.

anuha containers for change esk fernvale gatton kilcoy laidley lockyer valley somerset
Gatton Star

