Turf club to honour stalwarts at memorial day

RARING TO GO: Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood is looking forward to next week's Memorial Cup race day, with the track in pristine condition.

RARING TO GO: Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood is looking forward to next week's Memorial Cup race day, with the track in pristine condition. ALI KUCHEL

HORSE RACING: Despite dry conditions, Lockyer Valley Turf Club is raring to go for its Memorial Cup day next Friday.

President Terry Kirkwood said the condition of the track was top-notch.

"The track is in absolutely unbelievable condition, given the conditions that we've had, the dry,” Kirkwood said.

"It's beautiful. It's shaping into a pretty good day.”

The cup day celebrates a number of club stalwarts, including feature races James O'Dwyer Memorial Apprentice Jockey Cup and the Greg Elliot Memorial Trophy.

The O'Dwyer apprentice cup was named after a former race regular who sponsored the cup and Kirkwood said the race was about showcasing junior jockeys.

"It gives the younger apprentices a chance to show their colours,” Kirkwood said.

A new edition this year is the Heck Freeman Memorial, celebrating a former turf club president.

Four generations of the family would be attending to present the trophy and Kirkwood said it was fantastic to have family returning to the club.

"That's what it's all about - the next generation and the generation after that and the generation after that,” he said.

"It's trying to leave something here for future generations.”

With school holidays on, the club has organised a jumping castle to keep the kids entertained and Kirkwood encouraged families to head down and start the long weekend early at the races.

He said the thrill of a country race day was something everyone should experience, with action almost close enough to touch.

"I think the close proximity to the track (has a lot to do with it),” he said.

"You're right there, the horses are only two or three metres from you when they're coming down the straight.”

Gates open at 11am and tickets start at just $5.