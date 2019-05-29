Turf club puts on free buses for race goers

HORSE RACING: If the weather remains in the mid-to-low 20s, Saturday's Gatton Cup should prove to be an exceptional day of racing, Terry Kirkwood has said.

The Lockyer Valley Turf Club president is optimistic for a great day at the races, with temperatures leading into the event looking promising.

He said the additional work carried out on the track earlier this year would provide fantastic footing for the thoroughbreds.

"With no rain foretasted, we watered the track last weekend and should be on a good four or good three surface come race day,” Mr Kirkwood said.

For the first time, the TAB has come on board as the Gatton Cup sponsor, signing a two-year deal for exclusivity. Mr Kirkwood said the committee was excited about the partnership and was looking forward to the day of racing.

"At this stage, it's a seven-race program, but if we get big nominations it could go to eight,” he said.

Following feedback from patrons, the LVTC will provide after-party evening entertainment for racegoers.

"We listened to feedback on what people were saying when they came to the races, and they were saying some entertainment for a couple hours after the races would be great,” Mr Kirkwood said. "If this works, we will probably do it for the Laidley Cup again in March.”

The Vellacott Trio will perform for the crowd following the final race.

Mr Kirkwood said the usual attractions would be available at the races, including food supplied by Lockyer Valley Riding for the Disabled and the Gatton Girl Guides.

There will also be a big screen so patrons can watch races from across Queensland and interstate.

To ensure the safety of patrons, the turf club has organised buses to commute race-goers to the Cup.

Buses will depart from the Mulgowie Hotel, Lockyer Hotel at Forest Hill, Porters Plainland Hotel and Laidley.

Bookings for free service are essential and can be made by calling 5462 2850.