Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

FIRST MATCH: A grade coach Shaun Hobson was happy with how the game went despite the significant loss. ALI KUCHEL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four Gatton Hawk teams dusted off their playing boots for the first trial games of the season at Cahill Park.

The pre-season games proved promising for the junior Hawks teams, with the under-13 and 15s escaping losses in their afternoon matches on Saturday.

The under-13 side started the game slowly but came back to claim a 36-22 victory against Toowoomba Rugby League team Souths.

In the under-15 game competition was tight, with the Hawks just breaking even with Highfields in an eight all draw.

Under-15 coach Jason Fredrick said the draw was a promising start ahead of the 2019 season.

"The under-15 team haven't beaten Highfields since under-11,” Fredrick said.

"Highfields made semi-finals last year.”

Fredrick said the draw was a credit to the team's defensive efforts.

"There were a few new boys in the side who all played well,” he said.

With new positions and combinations trialled during the game, Fredrick credited his team's ability to adapt in unfamiliar waters.

In Senior football the top two Hawks teams took on the Swifts, but results weren't as impressive.

The reserve side managed to keep scores level for a 20-all draw, but as the night went on scores worsened with the A grade team copping a 56-14 flogging.

Tries from the Hawks were few throughout the four-quarter match, with the Hawks failing to put points on the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

But A grade coach Shaun Hobson said he was happy with the game.

"It was their first run together and all the boys tried hard,” Hobson.

Hobson wasn't phased by the loss and still had high hopes for the 2019 season.

"Realistically we haven't done any shape work. We've just been training fitness,” Hobson said.

"We were just focused on getting through the game, getting minutes on legs and moving forward.”

Hobson said the trial game would serve as a first step in the Hawks preparation ahead of the season.

A grade take the field this Saturday at Cahill Park against Caboolture Snakes.