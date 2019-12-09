Tuned up Lockyer business defeats city rivals for state gong

A BELOVED Gatton business has beaten its big-city competitors to be declared the best of its kind in the state.

Staff at Ultra Tune Gatton were presented with the award for the number one Queensland Franchise of the Year at the recent Ultra Tune Christmas party and awards night.

Gatton owner David Renner said he had no idea the Gatton business would be receiving the award until the night.

“We weren’t aware when we went down there. It was quite a surprise,” he said.

“We were ecstatic about it. It means a lot for the whole team, us taking out the big gong.”

This isn’t the first time Ultra Tune Gatton has earned accolades.

“We’ve won quite a few awards previously, with achievement and performance awards, but this is probably the big award for everyone, really,” Mr Renner said.

“Generally it’s the metropolitan sites that win this award a lot of the time so, when it comes to a regional area, it’s pretty good.”

Effective management of equipment, strong business performance and a lack of customer complaints are all key criteria for the award.

“It’s selected from head office in Melbourne, so they look at the centre’s performance through the whole year, and make a decision about who’s met the criteria,” Mr Renner said.

The business has a long history in Gatton, having been active in the region for more than 10 years.

“We kicked off here in November 2006, we purchased an existing business and added the franchise to it,” Mr Renner said.

“We do all types of logbook and maintenance servicing, mechanical repairs, the whole lot, a non-stop shop for all of your mechanical needs.”

David and his wife have managed the business since it started, and currently employ six staff.

“We’re generally kept quite busy, and the wife’s been by my side the whole time,” Mr Renner said.

“Lisa and I have worked side-by-side for 14 years, and we’re still married, so we’ve done real well. She’s just as important in our achieving this award as I am.”