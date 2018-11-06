Menu
Login
Tully Heads resident Noel King made the discovery of a 1m crocodile in his neighbour's pool. Picture: Noel King
Tully Heads resident Noel King made the discovery of a 1m crocodile in his neighbour's pool. Picture: Noel King
News

Croc found swimming in backyard pool

by Andrea Falvo
6th Nov 2018 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM

JUST when you thought your backyard swimming pool was safe from crocodiles, think again.

Tully Heads resident Noel King made the startling discovery of a crocodile about 1m in length in his neighbour's pool this morning when he went to clean it out.

The home on the beachfront belongs to Townsville councillor Margie Ryder and her husband Geoff, who often visit the property for holidays.

 

Tully Heads resident Noel King made the discovery of a 1m crocodile in his neighbour's pool. Picture: Noel King
Tully Heads resident Noel King made the discovery of a 1m crocodile in his neighbour's pool. Picture: Noel King

 

"I had come over to clean the leave out of the filter box in the pool, I lifted the lid off and there's the gator in the little box," Mr King said.

"I've seen heaps of crocodiles here because it's right on the beachfront, but I've never seen any in the pool.

"A couple of months ago one house had a crocodile in the front yard."

Mr King said the Department of Environment and Science had arrived at the property to remove the crocodile.

"You can't go for a swim in the water because there's gators, now you can't even go for a swim in your own pool cause of the gators," he said.

Mr Ryder said the pool was fully fenced, which made the discovery all that more concerning.

"Being only 1m long and skinny, the pool panel fence is about 100mm wide so it probably snuck through," he said.

"I wouldn't like to be going for a midnight swim and then bump into him.

"You see crocs up along the beaches there a bit though."

Related Items

crocodile editors picks townsville

Top Stories

    Callous theft of antique item a 'slap to the face'

    Callous theft of antique item a 'slap to the face'

    News The antique item was valued between $450 and $500.

    • 6th Nov 2018 11:52 AM
    Barden Produce growing strong in the region

    Barden Produce growing strong in the region

    News Continuing to expand and thrive

    • 6th Nov 2018 11:33 AM
    Motorist hospitalised after crash in Lockyer Valley

    Motorist hospitalised after crash in Lockyer Valley

    News One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital

    Smoke affecting lower Lockyer Valley

    Smoke affecting lower Lockyer Valley

    News There is no threat to homes, properties at present

    Local Partners