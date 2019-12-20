Tuck shop to serve up better tucker to students next year

NEW FUNDING: Member for Wright Scott Buchholz MP, Hatton Vale State School P & C President Cathryn Zischke and Principal Ashley Lawless with tuckshop volunteers.

THE Hatton Vale State School tuckshop will soon undergo renovations thanks to a much needed funding boost.

Federal member for Wright Scott Buchholz presented principal Ashley Lawless and P & C president Cathryn Zischke with a cheque for $12,000.

The P & C had applied for funding through Mr Buchholz’s expression of interest round for the Stronger Communities Programme.

Mr Buchholz congratulated the school community for their amazing efforts in raising funds for the project and was pleased to see the project could now get going.

“We’ve partnered with the P & C to upgrade the tuckshop, they’ve done a marvellous job raising funds and putting coin away over the last few years,” Mr Buchholz said.

“While they were falling short to get this upgrade going – this cash boost from the Stronger Communities Programme will see the kitchen come to life.”

P & C President, Cathryn Zischke said the upgrade was about meeting food safety standards and lifting the quality of food served up.

“This grant means we’ll be able to get on with the upgrade, we’ll replace all of our benches, replace the ovens and bring the tuckshop up to a commercial status,” Mrs Zischke said.

“Simply, this means we’ll be able to provide a better experience and better food for the students.”

Principal Ashley Lawless welcomed the funding boost.

“It means we get better quality food for our kids and makes it easier for our volunteers to help out in the school,” Mr Lawless said.

Round 5 of the Stronger Communities Programme will provide $22.65 million to fund small capital projects in each of the 151 federal electorates.

Mr Buchholz said the program was a great success and was building resilient, more cohesive communities.