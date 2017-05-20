Trussell one to watch in Microsprints title at Lockyer Valley Speedway

GIRL POWER: Rachael Trussell will compete in the Queensland Microsprints titles at the Lockyer Valley Speedway on Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS: The Queensland Microsprints will race hard during their state titles this Saturday at the Lockyer Valley Speedway.

Microsprints are a dynamic, small, open wheel category, reaching speeds of up to 100kmh, providing all of the colour of sprint car action on a reduced scale.

More than 17 cars have nominated for the event, with drivers travelling from as far away as Bundaberg and Sydney.

Four interstate drivers will try to shake up the Queensland drivers, who will not be afraid to rub wheels if required.

Gatton's Rachael Trussell, who can make the podium on the night, will be one to watch.

Eddie Schwehla, Tony Bailey and Shane Munro, are also local drivers who will do their best to win, leaving the New South Wales drivers eating their dust.

The reigning title holder Connor McCullough will aim to retain number one in the state, with plenty of start nipping at his heels.

Other classes will include National 4s, Production sedans, Late models, Legend cars and Stock cars.

Gates open at noon for Karts, with the main program starting at 4pm.