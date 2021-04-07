Menu
Politics

Trump’s extravagant gifts to PM revealed

by Ally Foster
7th Apr 2021 8:25 AM | Updated: 8:26 AM

 

Former President Donald Trump showered Prime Minister Scott Morrison with extravagant gifts while in office, new documents have revealed.

Mr Trump sent the PM more than $10,000 worth of gifts, with one of the most expensive being a $3700 framed map of the coral sea, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Other gifts included a $3700 model of the USS Canberra, a $3000 calfskin leather photo album and a $1200 Paul Revere silver Tiffany bowl.

While it may seem excessive, it is not unusual for world leaders to give each other extravagant presents.

In return, Mr Morrison gave Mr Trump a bronze statuette Leslie "Bull" Allen, who saved dozens of American lives in World War two.

He also gifted former First Lady Melania Trump with yellow gold stud earrings and gave their son Barron a personalised Socceroos jersey.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also joined in on the gift giving, presenting Mr Morrison with a $3700 wooden cross.

