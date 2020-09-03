Trump’s biggest critic caught out not wearing mask

US President Donald Trump's most vocal critic, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been humiliated by the release of images showing her failing to wear a mask in a salon in California.

Images of Pelosi not wearing a mask has seen her branded a "hypocrite" after she was seen getting her hair washed and blow-dried in a shuttered San Francisco salon.

In startling security footage obtained by Fox News, the House Speaker can be seen walking through the salon on Monday afternoon US time with wet hair and not wearing a mask.

Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks through a salon without wearing a mask. Picture: Fox News

The eSalon stylist can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

The images sparked outrage among conservatives who were quick to point out Ms Pelosi - who has slammed the president for not wearing a mask - was breaking the city's coronavirus-prevention rules.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted: "Do as I say, not as I do."

"Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down," Senate Republicans tweeted.

They then added: "But for herself? A salon visit whenever she pleases."

The Conservative group @ReaganBattalion posted: "Your child can't go to school, your business has been forced closed for months....but @SpeakerPelosi's hair will be made, because her hair is more essential than your life."

Salons in the city had been closed since March and were only notified that they could reopen on September 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

The salon owner told Fox that she has independent stylists that work for her and rent out chairs in her salon.

Erica Kious said: "One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night."

According to the outlet the message said: "I'll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi assistant just messaged me to do her hair" to which Kious replied "Pelosi?"

"I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?" Kious told the outlet.

"It was a slap in the face that she [Pelosi] went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work."

Kious added that she "can't believe" that Pelosi was not wearing a mask and added: "We're supposed to look up to this woman, right? It is just disturbing."

Kious also said that Ms Pelosi received a wash and blow-dry, but said that "you're not supposed to blow dry hair" according to the coronavirus safety guidelines.

"We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can't - it's a feeling - a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down.

"I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen. I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income."

She added: "The fact that they did this, and she came in, it's like a slap in the face."

The images are particularly shocking as the House Speaker has regularly slammed the president for not wearing a mask.

She has also cited US Centers for Disease Control guidelines recommending Americans wear face masks in public, especially when physical distancing measures are difficult.

Just this week, she declared the President had "slapped science right in the face" by allowing an audience of mainly massless invitees on the White House lawn to watch his speech to the Republican convention.

And after the President was pictured not wearing a mask in May, Pelosi was quick to quip: "It's a vanity thing, I guess, with him."

In July, Ms Pelosi announced all members will be required to wear a mask when voting on the House floor.

Failure to wear would be "serious breach of decorum" for which members could be removed from the chamber, she warned

"It's a sign of respect for the health, safety and wellbeing of others present in the chamber and in surrounding areas," she said.

Ms Pelosi's spokesman insisted she was complying with the rules as told to her.

TRUMP LABELS RIOTERS 'TERRORISTS' AS TENSIONS RISE

President Donald Trump labelled the Kenosha rioters "domestic terrorists" and said the violence in other American cities would stop if their Democrat leaders allowed the National Guard to deploy there.

Mr Trump thanked local police and emergency workers, saying they had done their best but been overwhelmed in the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake.

He said the unrest ended "within an hour" of Wisconsin's governor accepting federal help.

"This ended immediately," Mr Trump said of the looting and arson in the small city.

"And it should be that way all over. Chicago could use a hand. New York could use a hand.

"Although, I'll tell you … New York's finest and Chicago police department, they do a great job, but they're not allowed to do their work. "

Among the crowd who gathered to cheer Mr Trump's visit was single mother Melissa Sierra, who brought her young daughter and nephew to watch the motorcade.

Melissa Sierra, 29, with her two children waiting to see the President during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Picture: Angus Mordant for NewsCorp Australia

"I came to support our president who came when we needed help and support and our governor failed to protect my family," Ms Sierra, 29 said.

Ms Sierra, a hairdresser who described herself as politically "down the middle", said she believed out of town trouble makers from the far right and the far left had turned Kenosha into a "war zone" over two nights last week.

"It was frightening, I was up until 5 every morning listening to the police scanners as I am the one here to protect my child," she said.

"I feel like our city would be completely to shreds if the President didn't send the troops here.

"I never thought something like this could happen in Kenosha.

"This is a very loving, safe community."

Mary Thomsen, 69, said she is shocked by the violence that has erupted in Kenosha. Picture: Angus Mordant for NewsCorp Australia

Retired surgical nurse Mary Thomsen also said it was shocking that Kenosha had been so damaged.

"It breaks my heart. This is a very happy town," she said.

Some of those cheering Mr Trump were also carrying posters in support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year old charged with double murder after firing an AR15 at two protesters.

"Kyle was acting in self defence. He should never have been arrested," said Ivana Mendoza.

"They are calling him the Kenosha Kid. He was just trying to help a business owner protect his business."

TRUMP'S VISIT TO KENOSHA RAISES TENSIONS

US President Donald Trump's visit to the strife torn midwestern city of Kenosha has been greeted with a mix of warmth and dismay.

Family and supporters of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by a police officer, gathered at the scene of his arrest as Mr Trump arrived.

#Kenosha locals say “thank you for saving our town” as #realDonaldTrump motorcade passes. Anyone who thinks this election race is over is kidding themselves. ⁦@couriermail⁩ ⁦@dailytelegraph⁩ ⁦@theheraldsun⁩ pic.twitter.com/gW6LZLUPBy — Sarah Blake (@sarahblakemedia) September 1, 2020

In downtown Kenosha, where almost every business and many houses were still boarded up following last week's riot, dozens of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters traded slogans.

Local brothers Tony and Steven Fani waved a Trump 22 flag and said they were there to thank the president for sending in the National Guard to calm two nights of rioting last week.

"They took over our town and there was a point we were frightened for our families," said Steven Fani.

President Trump supporters Kenosha locals Tony and Steven Fani with Steven’s sons Leo and Blake in Wisconsin. Picture: Sarah Blake

"It's getting so we can't recognise this country now."

Mr Fani said he and his wife had recently applied for gun licenses because they hadn't felt safe before the troubles started.

"It's good we got them because now we know we can protect ourselves if the police lose control again."

Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson and Mr Blake's family addressed a community meeting where they said they didn't want the president to visit.

"We don't need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city," said Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake.

"We need justice and relief for our community."

Two people were killed in violence following the shooting of Blake, a 29 year old black man.

Mr Trump was to visit an emergency management centre and tour some damages businesses.

It came as Mr Trump denied recent reports he had experienced heart troubles.

NO STROKES, SAYS TRUMP

Mr Trump denied that he had suffered "ministrokes" after rumours swirled that a new book would question a trip he made to a hospital last year.

The book, by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, reportedly claims that Mr Trump "suffered a series of ministrokes."

Regarding the book, Vice President Mike Pence was told to be ready to take over should the president need to undergo a procedure that required anaesthesia.

Trump, 74, tweeted on Tuesday morning a denial of the rumours, which stemmed from an unplanned visit he made to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland in November 2019.

"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favourite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of ministrokes," he tweeted.

"Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!" he added, taking a shot at the mental state of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a common Trump campaign tactic.

Physician to the President Sean Conley issued a statement shortly after Trump's tweets denying that he is suffering from any health issues.

"I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported by the media," the statement says.

GAFFE-PRONE BIDEN LAUNCHES 'STRANGE' ATTACK ON POLICE

Gaffe-prone Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has launched a bizarre attack on America's police forces in one of his first campaign appearances in months.

It came after a series of ­recent blunders, including last week when he confused black shooting victim Jacob Blake with a white teenage vigilante during an interview.

He has previously said 120 million Americans have died from COVID-19, when the actual number is now around 180,000, and that 150 million Americans died from guns - which would be almost half the country's population.

When asked about Mr Blake, whose shooting in Kenosha sparked the most recent protests in the US, Mr Biden appeared to think the question was about accused teen killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

"I don't know enough to know whether that 17-year-old kid, exactly what he did, but allegedly he's part of a militia coming out of Illinois," Mr Biden said.

On his return to the campaign trail on Monday, local time, Mr Biden appeared to say that police were more to blame than left-wing protesters for causing the recent chaos in America's cities.

Speaking in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Mr Biden also tried to blame Donald Trump, saying the President was responsible for the troubles following the shooting of Mr Blake in Wisconsin last week.

"He's stoking violence in our cities. That is the tragic fact of the matter about this perilous hour in our nation," Mr Biden said.

In response, Mr Trump laid into his opponent on ­social media, saying Mr Biden was "blaming the police far more than he's blaming the rioters, anarchists, agitators and looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left".

He also accused Mr Biden of sharing the same agenda as Antifa - a term for an anti-fascist group, which he called a "criminal organisation".

Mr Trump said Democrat mayors were in charge of the worst-affected cities.

"Even his strange speech today that he made in Pittsburgh, he didn't mention the fact, and he didn't mention the far left," Mr Trump said.

"Mostly, (he) seemed to blame the police and law ­enforcement."

Mr Trump also refused to condemn Rittenhouse, the accused white vigilante teenager who is charged with double murder in Kenosha after allegedly shooting two men with a semiautomatic rifle during a ­violent protest.

"He was trying to get away from them, I guess," the President said, implying the 17-year-old acted in self-defence

During his speech, Mr Biden referred to "violence we've seen again and again of unwarranted police shootings and excessive force".

He criticised the "senseless violence of looting and burning and destruction of property", but he did not refer to left-wing protesters.

Earlier, he tweeted that "more cops have died from COVID this year than have been killed on patrol".

Originally published as Trump's biggest critic caught out not wearing mask