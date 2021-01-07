Trump Twitter warning amid violence fears

Twitter has slapped a new warning on Donald Trump’s posts in fear they could stoke further chaos at the US Capitol.

Following a rally today that resulted in pro-Trump rioters storming the meeting place of the US Congress in protest of the election result, the president took to his preferred social media platform to continue spouting unfounded claims of ballot fraud, while also urging his supporters to remain peaceful.

However, a number of his tweets - including one where he criticised Vice President Mike Pence for failing to block Joe Biden's victory, and his own prerecorded message where he told protesters to "go home" but continued to allege the election had been "stolen" from him - were hit with warnings that meant they could not be replied to, re-shared or liked.

In another tweet that was flagged, Mr Trump told his followers to "Remember this day forever!".

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Mr Trump wrote.

"Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"

The Twitter support team said: "We have been significantly restricting engagement with tweets labelled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence.

"This means these labelled tweets will not be able to be replied to, retweeted, or liked."

At least one person was shot and wounded and others injured inside the Capitol, an emergency responded said, with lawmakers evacuated and handed gas masks as police fired tear gas.

One Trump supporter in jeans and a baseball cap was pictured propping a leg up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, where a threatening note had been left, as throngs of others climbed onto risers set up for Biden's inauguration on January 20, holding a banner that read: "We the people will bring DC to its knees/We have the power."

Mr Biden called the violence an "insurrection" and demanded that Trump immediately go on national television to urge his supporters to lift the siege of the Capitol.

"Our democracy's under unprecedented assault," Mr Biden said in his home state of Delaware.

"The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America," he added.

"This is not dissent. It's disorder. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now." In In Mr Trump's video posted soon afterward on Twitter, he called on his supporters to leave but stood by his unfounded claims of election fraud.

"We have to have peace. So go home. We love you -- you're very special," he said.- with AFP

Originally published as Trump censored amid violence fears