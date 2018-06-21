Menu
US President Donald Trump has come under fire for his stance on immigration. Picture: AFP/Mandel NGAN
Politics

Trump backflips on separating migrant kids, families

21st Jun 2018 5:57 AM

PRESIDENT Donald Trump has signed an executive order addressing the separation of migrant families at the US border - an issue that sparked public outcry after his administration revealed it had separated nearly 2,000 children from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" immigration policy in recent weeks.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that the zero tolerance policy would continue, but that he "didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated".

The executive order, he said, was "about keeping families together while at the same time being sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border, and border security will be equal if not greater than previously".

"So we're going to have strong, very strong borders, but we're going to keep the families together," he added, according to pool reports.

Family separations have escalated under the zero tolerance policy, which requires all adults caught crossing the border illegally to be referred for prosecution. Adult immigrants facing charges are housed separately from their children, resulting in the separation of kids reportedly as young as 8 months old from their parents at the border.

