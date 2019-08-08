Trucks crash head-on in dust storm near Truro

Police on the Sturt Highway are unable to get near the scene of the crash because of the dust storm. Picture: Tom Huntley

Police on the Sturt Highway are unable to get near the scene of the crash because of the dust storm. Picture: Tom Huntley

Two trucks have crashed head-on near Truro and burst into flames.

The smash occurred on the Sturt Highway, about 6km east of Truro, just after 11.30am.

Emergency services are at the scene, but a dust storm whipped up by strong winds prevented access to the crash site.

A significant dust storm across the highway at the time of the collision restricted visibility for several kilometres.

One of the trucks was carrying a flammable load, 9 News reported, but it's not known how many people are involved in the crash.

Emergency services on the Sturt Highway. Two trucks have collided about 6km from Truro. Picture: Tom Huntley

A dust storm is making it extremely difficult for emergency crews to attend to the crash on the Sturt Highway. @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/fqCsKnTGmw — Natarjsha Kramer (@NatarjshaKramer) August 8, 2019

Strong winds and a powerful dust storm are hampering police efforts to reach the scene of a serious crash east of Truro, where two trucks have collided head on. Details @7NewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/pa7zDyCNNH — Andrea Nicolas (@AndreaLNicolas) August 8, 2019

The dust storm is hampering emergency services’ efforts to get near the scene. Picture: Tom Huntley

No further details are known at this time.

The highway has been closed between Halfway House Rd and Eudunda Rd.

Diversions are in place, but traffic is banking up at the scene.

MORE TO COME.