Truckies warned to be wary as fire conditions worsen

The Australian Trucking Association is warning drivers to be careful.

A HORROR week of bushfire conditions has brought with it a warning fromM the Australian Trucking Association.

The organisation is urging industry customers and truck drivers to remain patient and safe in the face of the delays and dangers posed by the fires.

“Parts of New South Wales and Queensland are currently in the midst of a state of emergency as they battle out of control bushfires,” ATA CEO Ben Maguire said.

“It is crucial truck drivers travelling through the bushfire-affected areas follow the instructions of emergency services, traffic crews or road closures to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”

He stressed that customers needed to be mindful conditions, and exercise patience if deliveries are delayed.

“It is a serious offence for a customer to cause or encourage a truck driver or business to breach the fatigue rules, or speed to avoid late deliveries,” he said.

Mr Maguire said those travelling through bushfire-affected areas should make sure they have checked the latest weather conditions, bushfire alerts and traffic information, and ensure they carry an emergency survival kit with plenty of water.