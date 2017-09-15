Truckies ready to roll out their support

TRUCKING ALONG: Attendees at the 2016 Old Truck and Machinery Show had a great time reliving memories and learning about times gone past.

RON Carroll can't wait to watch faces light up this weekend when the Old Truck and Machinery Show comes to Gatton.

The Historic Commercial Vehicle Association Queensland vice-president is excited to welcome all members of the community to the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday for their annual show, which will raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

"We've donated to quite a few charities over the years but this one is pretty close to the heart," he said.

"Our club is made up of a lot of old blokes so it strikes a bit of a nerve."

This Saturday will be the club's 24th fundraising show but Mr Carroll said the excitement has never faded.

"It's really quite incredible to see," he said.

"It's always different, whether there's new ones just restored coming along or vehicles which aren't restored but still drivable.

"You still see the same faces every year, they must get a buzz out of it every time and because you don't see them anywhere else, it feels like a bit of a reunion."

The passionate enthusiast said it wasn't just the older blokes who got a kick out of seeing the trucks and tractors from yesteryear.

"Apart from the old truck drivers, it's a really popular day for young people about 10 or just older," he said.

"They love to see the old trucks with the mechanical turn signals and all those things.

"It's really great to see those young kids asking their grandfathers or fathers about them, that's what gives us a buzz."

The show is on September 16 from 8am-4pm and will feature two parades - one atnoon and another at 2.30pm.

Entry to the public is $5, with children under 14 free, and exhibitors can show their vehicles and gain entry for free.

For more information, phone Mr Carroll on 0402234657 or visit www.hcvaq.com.