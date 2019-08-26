Menu
Login
News

Truckies’ moving tribute for mate killed in Truro crash

26th Aug 2019 9:05 AM

 

Dozens of semi trailers formed a convoy in Renmark on Saturday in honour of young truck driver Coen Fraser, who died in a head-on crash with another truck near Truro earlier this month.

Mr Fraser was just days from his 27th birthday when his life was tragically cut short when the semi-trailer he was driving and another semi-trailer collided on the Sturt Highway on August 8.

Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook
Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook

 

The driver of the other truck, Brenden Giles, 64, was also killed in the crash.

The devastating smash occurred in the midst of a severe dust storm.

Mr Fraser had just started his own trucking business shortly before the smash.

He was farewelled at a funeral service attended by family and friends in his hometown of Renmark on Saturday morning.

The service was held at the St. Constantinos and Eleni Greek Orthodox Church before Mr Fraser was taken to the Renmark Lawn Cemetery for committal.

More Stories

fatality tribute truck crash truro crash

Top Stories

    VOTE: Would you support divisional voting for local council?

    VOTE: Would you support divisional voting for local council?

    Opinion Would you support divisional voting for local council?

    OPNION: The strength of a supportive crowd can be amazing

    OPNION: The strength of a supportive crowd can be amazing

    Opinion The strength of a supportive crowd at a game can give anyone gooseys

    Daffodil day blooms one flower shop into yellow

    Daffodil day blooms one flower shop into yellow

    News '...We sold out by 9am so I bought a whole extra box this year'

    Local supermarket embraces Book Week

    Local supermarket embraces Book Week

    News Everyone who came in costume contributed a gold coin donation