Menu
Login
Hot topics online
Hot topics online contributed
News

Truckies message to cars: 'Please think about how you drive'

26th Feb 2019 6:00 AM

IN AN ideal world, this is how driver would go about learning to drive a car and the dangers of not thinking about trucks on the road, says truckie Paul Mackieson.

"Before giving them their licence, put them in a truck and see how they pass them and some people might understand what a truck does and what the river has to put up with," he said.

"Car drivers need to see the way they behave around them and we need more police to book people that pull out in front of us as well leave enough room to stop but someone always jumps in and that makes it a smaller space to stop."

Paul's comments came after other truckies reacted to an editorial Transport Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese wrote about calls for "action on highway safety".

Many truckies wish the government would spend money fixing "rubbish" highways they have the "privilege of driving on".

John Steuart wondered what it would be like when members of the public finally understood what drivers faced.

"How would the media and authorities handle it when it comes out that car drivers just plain and simple don't understand trucks at all?" he said.

"They wouldn't be able to get headlines around the country because of 'truck smash' that involves a car when it should read 'car causes truck crash'."

big rigs hot topics hot topics hot topics online
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

    Turbulent start for Hawks at their first pre-season meet

    News One win, one loss and two draws for Hawks teams at their first pre-season event.

    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    News Hopes for rain dried up quickly

    Vet confronted with dire reality following floods

    Vet confronted with dire reality following floods

    News "All the cattle that were sick are now dead...”

    Water plan findings to be announced

    Water plan findings to be announced

    News A community meeting will be held tomorrow night