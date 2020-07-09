Menu
Ryan Pringle died in the two truck crash on the Gore Highway near Pampas.
Crime

Truckie to go to trial on undue care causing death charge

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Jul 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HELIDON truck driver charged with driving without due care and attention leading to the deaths of two people is to go to a court hearing.

Benjamin Russell Pringle is charged in relation to a two vehicle crash on the Gore Highway near Pampas on the afternoon of December 27, 2018, which ultimately claimed the lives of his seven-year-old son Ryan Pringle, who was a passenger in his truck, and Lyndon Pfeffer, 62, who was driving the other truck.

Mr Pfeffer died in a Brisbane Hospital about a week after the incident from injuries sustained in the crash.
Pringle, 33, has not as yet been required to enter any plea to the charge.

His solicitor Brad Skuse told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that counsel had been briefed in the matter and asked that it be set down for hearing.

Mr Skuse said he expected the hearing to take one day.

However, police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb said he had yet to check the availability of police witnesses before a date could be set and asked for a short adjournment.

Magistrate Howard Osborne therefore remanded Pringle on bail and adjourned the matter for mention back in the same court next Thursday.

Toowoomba Chronicle

