The driver was charged with 62 offences.
The driver was charged with 62 offences. Carly Morrissey
Truckie to front court over 62 work diary offences

14th May 2019 11:24 AM

A YANDERRA truck driver will face court on 62 offences after alleged irregularities were found in his work diary, including altering the hours he worked and removing pages from the document.

Around 1.50am on February 17, a 28-year-old Yanderra man was driving a semi-trailer south on the Hume Highway near Ingleburn.

Officers attached to Macarthur Highway Patrol spoke to the driver about an unrelated matter.

It will be alleged that further inquiries identified a number of issues in the driver's work diary.

Earlier this month the driver was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice with a total of 25 charges - not record information after starting work (three charges incorporating 31 offences), not give information to record keeper (12 offences), five counts of make false or misleading entry in work record, five counts of work more/rest less than standard maximum time, two counts of remove pages from work diary when not authorised, five counts of exceed heavy vehicle speed limit by > 10km/h and drive whilst suspended.

The Yanderra man will appear in Campbelltown Local Court on Tuesday, July  2, 2019.

