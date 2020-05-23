Menu
Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast shared this image of a snake found on a truck.
Truckie finds snake on B-double while driving 100km/h

Kate Dodd
22nd May 2020 2:50 PM

I'M CERTAINLY not good with creepy crawlies of any kind, but I can tell you this much: If I was cruising down the highway in a loaded B-double at 100km/hr and I saw one of these fellas I'd be screaming until I was blue in the face.

Who knows what could have happened.

Seems like a joke, but for this truckie, this situation became a reality.

The guys at Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich Logan and Gold Coast shared this photo on its Facebook page.

"After leaving the depot in Southport this driver made it all the way to Coomera before this beautiful carpet python decided to show his face and get a better view point by slithering up onto the side mirror," they posted.

"Nothing like feeling the wind in your scales on a cool autumn morning."

Thankful, the driver managed to stay calm and was able to continue on to Pimpama where he was able to pull his rig safely off the road and wait for the snake catchers to apprehend the "unwanted" guest.

