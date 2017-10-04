Truckies saluted at 2017 Lights on the Hill

WARM WELCOME: Zarah and Layken McErlean of Plainland welcome the convoy into Gatton.

WITHOUT their many hours on the road and many years of sacrifice to the job, Australia would simply grind to a halt.

Those hard-working members of the transport industry were honoured for the vital role they play in keeping the country running at the 2017 Lights on the Hill event at the weekend.

The roads leading into town were lined with welcoming waves as a convoy of vehicles rolled into Gatton on Saturday, quickly filling up the showgrounds for a day of celebration and catching up.

On Sunday morning, a more sombre mood took over with the traditional memorial service held at Lake Apex before proceedings returned to the showgrounds.

Tiffany Weston of Logan rode in the convoy for the first time in memory of her father Glenn, who spent almost three decades behind the wheel of a truck.

Seeing the big crowd show their support as she rode through Gatton was heart warming.

"There's going to be plenty more now, plenty more," Ms Weston said.

"I absolutely love it, I can't wait to come back next year.

Troy Bennett of the Sunshine Coast at the 2017 Lights on the Hill. Lachlan McIvor

"It's basically to give back to the truckies what they have given to us."

Following his father into the industry, Troy Bennett of the Sunshine Coast has been driving trucks for 16 years.

"Ever since I was a little kid I used to travel with him, that's how I got into it," Mr Bennett said.

"I always said I was never going to be a truck driver - and here I am."

It was his sixth time at the event and he was there this year to honour former colleague Craig Leaver, who passed away in June.

"It's a good event to pay respect for the blokes that have fallen on the road," he said.

"Recognising the mates that have died on the road, that's why we're all here."