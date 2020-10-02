Truck v car: Crash data reveals who’s at fault

SHOCKING road toll data has revealed 90 per cent of fatal crashes involving a car and a truck happen on our regional and rural roads.

With motorists expected to hit the road this October long weekend, research from Australia's largest transport and logistics insurer NTI Ltd has found that in rural and regional areas, 88 per cent of fatal crashes involving a truck and a car, the car driver was found to be at fault.

NTI CEO Tony Clark said with interstate and international travel restricted due to COVID-19 border closures, more Aussies are hitting the road these school holidays, bound for regional Australia.

"Many people are choosing to drive to coastal and country areas, and we want to alert drivers of the need to be extra vigilant behind the wheel in remote and regional locations," Mr Clark said.

"While drivers might be inclined to relax once they're out on the open highway, these roads represent the highest risk environment with all but one of the fatal crashes in 2019 analysed by NTI occurring in 100km/h or faster speed zones.

"Quite simply, travel outside of the city occurs at these higher speeds. This means that not only are the consequences of any incident likely to be more catastrophic, but emergency services and medical care are also less accessible."

Mr Clark said there were aspects of driving on regional and remote roads that differed from metro areas.

"These roads are often long and straight with consistent scenery over long distances. Drivers need to ensure they're taking a break every two hours to avoid becoming fatigued," he said.

"It can be very dark driving when there are no streetlights, and vision can be impaired if you're driving into the sun or looking into the headlights of oncoming vehicles, so try to plan your trip around daylight hours.

"Car drivers also need to remember to give trucks plenty of space and avoid risky manoeuvres like overtaking unless it's absolutely safe to do so."

A trio of reporters from The Daily Examiner were honoured to share the stories of more than 30 people involved in this tragedy. The result of this seven-month project was a podcast series complimented by an exclusive series of feature stories which delved into the personal accounts of those affected by the worst road crash in the Valley's history.

This investigation series can be found HERE or listen to the podcast below: