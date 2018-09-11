Menu
Truck, trailer rolls on gravel road north-west of Toowoomba

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2018 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

A TRUCK and dog trailer has rolled on a rural road north-west of Toowoomba this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Nara Bora Water Hole Rd at Goombungee.

Initial reports suggest the driver of the truck is not trapped in the prime mover, which was carting an unknown load on the gravel road near the intersection of Kingsthorpe Haden Rd, 4km south of Goombungee.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, paramedics and police are en route to the incident reported about 8.15am.

Toowoomba Chronicle

