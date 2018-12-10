Truck rolls in Bloomsbury early this morning
TWO patients have been transported to the Proserpine Hospital after a truck rollover in Bloomsbury this morning.
A spokesperson from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway about 5.20am.
Reports suggest both are in a stable condition. The QAS spokesperson said one of the passengers has a wrist injury while the other sustained head, shoulder, chest and ankle injuries during the rollover.
No further information was provided.