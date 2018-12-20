Menu
Truck roll-over in Somerset town brings down power lines

Dominic Elsome
by
20th Dec 2018 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM

UPDATE: A patient has been transported to Ipswich hospital after an earlier crash in a Somerset town. 

The patient was in a stable condition after a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street, Coominya at about 10.37am. 

Energex confirmed the crash had brought down power lines, and crews were on-scene working to resolve the issue as fast as possible. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a reports of a truck roll-over in a Somerset town earlier this morning.

The incident occurred at about 10.37am in Coominya, when a truck reportedly rolled and knocked over a power pole on Cloake Street.

Paramedics are on scene and assessing one patient.

A spokesperson confirmed the patient was not entrapped in the vehicle.

More to come.

Gatton Star

