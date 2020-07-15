Menu
ROLLOVER: Emergency services are onscene at a truck rollover near Moore. Picture: CAMERON BATES
News

Truck leaking fuel after rollover down steep embankment

Holly Cormack
15th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
UPDATE 1.19PM:

ACCORDING to a QPS spokesperson, both lanes on the D'Aguilar Highway remain open and there will be traffic control in place until the truck is cleared.

A QFES spokesperson has confirmed the truck was carrying fly ash, which is potentially harmful if inhaled.

The batteries in the truck have been disconnected due to the fuel leak.

EARLIER:

A TRUCK is leaking fuel after rolling down a steep embankment on the D'Aguilar Highway at Moore.

The truck, which is located near Scott Street, is currently overturned and leaking fuel.

According to a spokesperson from the QFES, the first of two crews arrived at the scene at 12.25pm.

Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are in attendance.

The driver has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital with minor lacerations and bruising.

More to come.

