Menu
Login
News

Truck destroyed by fire on Pacific Highway

Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit.
Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

A TRUCK has been destroyed in an incident on the Pacific Highway.

Fire crews were called to the scene in southbound lanes, about 4km south of the Cabarita exit, about 6.30am.

Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit.
Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit. Liana Turner

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue firefighter Mark Whitaker said crews from Kingscliff and a Tweed Heads HAZMAT team were at the scene.

He said the truck's cab had been completely destroyed but he was unsure whether the truck had crashed or caught fire.
More details to come.

A truck is on fire on the Pacific Motorway.
A truck is on fire on the Pacific Motorway.

Topics:  pacific highway truck fire

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

Ken and Annie's music campout rocks on

Ken and Annie are back at Toogoolwah for their second music campout

Women's football growing at Gatton Redbacks

ALL SMILES: Gatton Redbacks players Tahlia Sudhaus, Carley Logan and Dawn Jackwitz.

The Gatton Redbacks have two senior women's sides.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Local Partners