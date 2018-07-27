Menu
Login
A truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.
A truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.
Breaking

Truck crash, fire closes Pacific Highway

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Jul 2018 6:37 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM

UPDATE, 6:50am: Police have confirmed this morning's truck crash was a single-vehicle incident with no fatalities.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Northbound motorists are being directed onto Parker Road, Wells Crossing and southbound motorists are being diverted to the Old Pacific Highway.

 

EARLIER: LIVE Traffic NSW is reporting a truck has crashed on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, approximately 11km south of Grafton.

The incident happened shortly after 5am this morning. 

The highway is closed in the northbound direction and emergency services are advising motorists to avoid the area. 

The truck was on fire earlier, but the flames have now been extinguished.

More information to come.

crash pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Council green light for new Islamic community centre

    Council green light for new Islamic community centre

    News The purpose built centre would be used for daily prayer services, community engagement programs, language classes and youth programs.

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    News The competition is about a lot more than what you look like.

    Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

    Lockyer Valley council is prepared for population

    News Australia gains one person every one minute and 23 seconds.

    A long stint of service but a longer time in love

    A long stint of service but a longer time in love

    News John and Phyllis O'Keefe celebrate 70 years of marriage.

    Local Partners