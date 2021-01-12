Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Truck crash closes highway

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.

The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.

The truck over the highway in Cardwell.
The truck over the highway in Cardwell.

He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.

It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.

 

A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.
A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.

 

Originally published as Truck crash closes highway

More Stories

bruce highway truck crash truckie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        Premium Content Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        News Queenslanders have just days left to have their say on a plan to extend Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s sweeping COVID powers.

        Explained: Ten days of new restrictions after lockdown lift

        Premium Content Explained: Ten days of new restrictions after lockdown lift

        News Lockdown has been lifted but Greater Brisbane still faces 10 days of restrictions...

        Lessons learned from 2011: MP’s memories of disaster

        Premium Content Lessons learned from 2011: MP’s memories of disaster

        News Shayne Neumann says there is still more work to be done to help the city prepare...

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update