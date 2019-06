IN FLAMES: A truck carrying produce caught fire on the Warrego Highway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

IN FLAMES: A truck carrying produce caught fire on the Warrego Highway in the early hours of Saturday morning. Chris Ison ROK150917cfire3

A truck carrying two passengers caught alight in the early hours of the morning.

Fire and Rescue crews and an ambulance were sent to the corner of the Warrego Highway and Postmans Ridge Road in Helidon after 1.30am, following reports of the fire.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said no injuries were reported.

A spokeswoman for QFES said the truck had been carrying fresh produce when it caught alight.