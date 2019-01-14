Menu
The truck flipped onto its side around 2.30pm on Monday, blocking the highway.
News

Truck carrying gas tanks flips over

14th Jan 2019 2:36 PM

A TRUCK loaded with gas cylinders has flipped onto its side on a busy Melbourne road, spilling its cargo across the toll link.

The accident happened about 2.30pm on the EastLink toll road in southeastern Melbourne.

The truck and its goods spilt across the toll road near the Monash Freeway in Dandenong North about 2.30pm.

Aerial shot of the truck lying on its side with gas cylinders strewn about. Picture: 9 News
It is unclear what caused the truck to roll over, with the tanks tumbling onto the motorway.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed a man, believed to be the driver.

Traffic banked up behind the scene and motorists are urged to find another route to avoid delays.

