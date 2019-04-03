Menu
Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the scene after a truck burst into flames.
News

Truck bursts into flames on Warrego Hwy

Ebony Graveur
by
3rd Apr 2019 7:27 AM

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews after a truck travelling eastbound on the Warrego Highway burst into flames.

The truck was reported to have been located on the Warrego Hwy, past the Gatton exit near the University of Queensland campus.

A spokesperson for QFES said it was lucky the dual-trailer vehicle had been carrying grocery items and not chemicals.

The fire was brought under control by 5am, however the truck had already been engulfed.

Nobody was injured and a single patient declined assessment.

The incident was not reported as a traffic crash.

Gatton Star

