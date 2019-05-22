Menu
CRASH: Train collides with sandstone truck
CRASH: Train collides with sandstone truck
Truck and train collide near Warwick

Bianca Hrovat
22nd May 2019 3:13 PM

UPDATE 3.30pm:

A MAN has been taken to Warwick Hospital after a reported crash between a truck and train at Toolburra this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 2.17pm to attend the intersection of Warwick Allora Rd and Evans Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 70-year-old truck driver suffered injuries to his face.

The truck was carrying sandstone blocks which fell out onto the road during the collision, blocking lanes.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said Warwick Allora rd is blocked from Lyndhurst while the blocks are being removed.

Fire crews, police and paramedics remain at the scene.

More information to come.

