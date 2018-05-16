Troy's 1964 Holden EH a true labour of love

IT DOESN'T have power steering, airconditioning, power windows or a stereo but that's exactly what Troy Green loves about his 1964 Holden EH.

Mr Green spent 13 years restoring the car and saved it from a life of obscurity in his father's shed, who had bought it for spare parts to restore another Holden.

He decided to take it on as a project of his own after watching it sit in the shadows for 12months and put the finishing touches on the car at the end of last year, registering it just before Christmas.

It was a perfect present for the car-mad Hatton Vale local.

"I had to source a lot of parts of it because it was just a shell, I had to source nearly every part on the car,” Mr Green said.

"I bought a lot of stuff off eBay, stuff from down in Victoria - I bought from all over the place.

"The original body, the shell itself, that was made in Brisbane but not much else on the car is original.”

Being able to get behind the wheel and drive the Holden on the road after so many years of hard work, all at weekends and on holidays, brought him a tremendous sense of accomplishment.

That feeling was intensified after coming close to giving it all up on many occasions, including at the suggestion of a few friends.

"There were times along the way that I sort of thought of pulling the pin but you've got to stay determined and just keeping plugging away and doing a bit at a time,” he said.

"When you're out in public people comment on it and it makes you feel good because you've built that car back to that state.

"You can go out and buy a car that's already restored, a lot of people do that and then look after it, maintain it, drive it, show it and there's nothing wrong with that. They're still car enthusiasts.

"I think if I was to buy a car that was already restored and then show it, it's not the same as building it yourself. It's like anything you do yourself with your hands - at the end of it you've achieved that, that's what makes me happy.”

Aside from a few minor adjustments, he is content with the car at the moment and isn't planning to do any major work in the foreseeable future.

"Everything I worked on I tried to do it the best I could so I wouldn't have to come back and redo it,” he said.

"(I might) upgrade the gearbox to a four-speed or even a five-speed to make it a bit better to drive on the highway but at the moment I'm happy with it the way it is.”

Mr Green has yet to take it to any car shows but believes they are a great place for inspiration.

"Even if you're not showing your own car you go along and you have a look and you get some ideas,” he said.

"You can get some ideas off them on what they've done, so it's a good place to meet other people that are like-minded.”

Mr Green likes to drive his EH at least once a week, often on a Sunday, usually to the shops or for a casual one-hour cruise.

"It's got no power steering, no airconditioning, no stereo, it's a bit rough but that's what's enjoyable,” he said.

"I don't drive it too far because it's heavy on fuel, they're not economical like the new cars.

"It doesn't have anything electronic much in it but that's what I like about it. It's old and it's fun to drive.”