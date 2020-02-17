Troublesome Gympie bridge to close Bruce Highway again

FALLOUT from a truck crash at Gympie's Normanby Bridge in July 2018 will continue this week as the site undergoes more inspections.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced the Bruce Highway will be detoured from 7pm this Wednesday night and again on Thursday night "to ensure the bridge can remain in service".

Normanby bridge underpass on the highway hit by an over sized truck.

"The Bruce Highway at the Normanby overpass in Gympie will be detoured on Wednesday 19 February and Thursday 20 February from 7pm until 5am the following day, weather permitting," TMR Wide Bay Burnett District Director Hendrik Roux said.

"An inspection of the structure is required to ensure the bridge can remain in service after it was struck by an oversize load last year. These inspections will be completed monthly until the bridge can be repaired.

"During nightworks, lighting towers powered by generators may result in localised noise impacts. The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) understands the inconvenience this may cause and asks for your patience and understanding while the inspection is underway.

"During the inspection, Bruce Highway motorists will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at the overpass using traffic control. The 17-tonne load limit and reduced 40km/h speed limit will also remain in place across the overpass until the bridge is repaired. The speed reduction is required for the bridge to remain safe and to reduce the dynamic impact of heavy vehicles travelling across the structure."

The overpass also known as the "hole in the wall" was damaged on July 12 when it was struck by a truck heading northbound on the Bruce Highway.

Major delays followed the early-morning incident, with the highway closed in both directions so a crane could move in to ensure the truck's load remained stable and engineers could assess the bridge damage.

For more information phone 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.