TRL round three wrap

WARWICK 30 defeated GOONDIWINDI 12

Warwick bounced back from their last heavy defeat by taking down Goondiwindi 30-12 at home on Friday night.

A fast and ferocious first half was played at a break-neck speed, as both teams traded blows to head into the sheds tied at 12.

The second half was all about the Cowboys, as tries to Declan McLoughlin, Dylan Galloway and Craig Donn, as well as the reliable boot of Kai Etherington.

Front rower Garry Ellery received man of the match honours.

WARWICK 30 (Joe Fuimaono, Adam Fisher, Declan McLoughlin, Craig Donn, Dylan Galloway tries; Kai Etherington 5 goals) defeated GOONDIWINDI 12 (Thomas Halford, Tyrell McCullough tries; Brandon McGrady 2 goals)

WATTLES 40 defeated BROTHERS 12

Wattles unbeaten run continued on Saturday night, as they downed Brothers 40-12 at Platz Oval.

Despite finding themselves down after Jake Head crossed in the 12th minute, Wattles eventually settled into their routine, piling on three unanswered tries before half-time to lead 16-6.

The Warriors picked up where they left off in the second half, producing another dominant spell to stretch their lead out to four converted tries, as Braydon Wilson brought up his hat trick.

Harry Fulwood finished the game in the best possible fashion for the home side, with a try in the final minute of play.

Wattles will now face Valleys in a battle of the heavvyweights on Saturday night, while Brothers have a week off.

WATTLES 40 (Braydon Wilson 3, Andrew Richardson 2, Mitch Koina, Ryan Duggan, Harry Fulwood tries; Matt Duggan 4 goals) defeated BROTHERS 12 (Jake Head, Sam Betros tries; Head, Betros goals)

SOUTHERN SUBURBS 10 lost to DALBY 46

To read the analysis of the match, as well as Tigers coach Leo Dynevor's comments, click here.

SOUTHERN SUBURBS 10 (Robert Williams, Kyle Athorn tries; Dwayne Duncan goal) lost to DALBY 46 (Travis Babington 2, Xavier Manley, Kruse Turner, Zac Morris, Jason Wardrop, Shaun Wickham, Steve Franciscus tries; Morris 6 goals)

PITTSWORTH 16 lost to GATTON 44

Gatton got their season under way in dominant fashion, claiming a 44-16 win over Pittsworth yesterday.

The Danes found themselves behind early, as two quick tries saw Gatton race out to a 12-0 lead. After working their way back into the game, a late try to Dennis Burgoyne gave the Hawks a 24-10 half-time.

The visitors never gave their rivals a chance in the second half, racing in four unanswered tries after the break to take command.

PITTSWORTH 16 (Jacob Little, James Dempsey, Daniel York, Keith Mackenzie tries; Mackenzie goal) lost to GATTON 44 (Austin Jennings 2, Tye Gray 2, Luke Nolan, Haydan Lipp, Dennis Burgoyne, Daniel Jennings tries; Nolan 4, Lipp 2 goals)

OAKEY 10 lost to HIGHFIELDS 60

Highfields stamped themselves as one of the teams to beat in the TRL with a crushing 60-10 win over Oakey at Trevor Mickleborough Oval yesterday.

The first half belonged to the visitors, with five-eighth Nick Bainbridge scoring a pair as they raced to an 18-0 lead within 21 minutes, before leading 24-4 at half time.

They went on with it during the next 40 minutes, as Sean Loxley, Sean Hamel and Blake Appo finished with doubles.

OAKEY 10 (John Farr, Josh Stanton tries; Dylan Adamson goal) lost to HIGHFIELDS 60 (Nick Bainbridge 2, Shaun Hamel 2, Sean Loxley 2, Blake Appo 2, Daniel Dean, Aaron Hooper, Zack Loxley tries, S Loxley 8 goals)