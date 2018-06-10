TRL round 11 wrap

Sam Betros looks to push the pass for Brothers against Goondiwindi.

Sam Betros looks to push the pass for Brothers against Goondiwindi. Nev Madsen

DALBY 34 defeated HIGHFIELDS 26

DALBY has given the rest of the TRL Premiership a timely reminder of their ability, producing a 34-26 win over Highfields at home last night.

A back-and-forth affair saw both sides trade punches throughout the first half, with neither able to land the knockout blow.

Trailing 18-12, Highfields was able to produce a stellar effort in the 32nd minute to get to within two, as Sean Hamel stretched out for a belter of a try.

Captain Steve Franciscus and Dylan Taylor helped stretch the advantage of the Diehards to 12 in the second half and give them win number seven.

DALBY 34 (Mitch Taylor 2, Kruse Turner 2, Steve Franciscus, Dylan Taylor, James Lawton, Alex Ambia tries; Zac Morris 4 goals) defeated HIGHFIELDS 26 (Sean Loxley, Denzel Burns, Sean Hamel, Riley Mitchell, Jacob Mouatt tries; Jarrod Lee 3 goals)

OAKEY 74 defeated SOUTHERN SUBURBS 10

Oakey got back into the winner's list with a 74-10 win over Southern Suburbs at home.

Josh Stanton returned to the line-up with a hat-trick, while Wally Pegler and Dylan Haiijer finished with doubles, giving Oakey a much needed win heading into the second round.

The Bears were always in control, taking a commanding 34-4 lead into the break.

OAKEY 74 (Josh Stanton 3, Wally Pegler 2, Dylan Haiijer 2, Dylan Adamson, Chris Oliver, Shane Turl, Jordan Boney, Sione Tuimoala, Emmanuel Cerei tries; Adamson 11 goals) defeated SOUTHERN SUBURBS 10 (Hakeem Duncan, Hayden Flute tries; Jacob Whittaker goal)

GATTON 24 lost to VALLEYS 26

VALLEYS has secured top spot on the ladder heading into the second round of the TRL with a 26-24 win over Gatton at Cahill Park.

Trailing 16-6 after 32 minutes, a pair of tries to Kalemb Hart on either side of the break helped them to take the lead against the run of play.

They stretched it out to 26-16 when Hart crossed for his third, before a late Dominic Haak try with under five minutes left paved the way for a grandstand finish.

Valleys will now go on to face Wattles for the Madsen Rasmussen Trophy at Herb Steinohrt Oval on Sunday.

GATTON 24 (Daniel Jennings, Hayden Lipp, Tye Gray, Dennis Burgoyne, Dominic Haak tries; Lipp 2 goals) lost to VALLEYS 26 (Kalemb Hart 3, Josh Rose, Matt Hawkins tries; Dlyan Chown 3 goals)

PITTSWORTH 22 lost to WARWICK 24

A DETERMINED Warwick Cowboys side has taken a vital 24-22 victory on the road against Pittsworth.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock until the 19th minute, when Jeff Weber crossed.

Three tries in nine minutes swung the momentum back to the visitors before the break however, as the Cowboys led 14-10.

Dylan Galloway pushed the lead out to eight in the 64th minute as the Cowboys looked to have a handy break.

The Danes were given one last chance when James Dempsey crossed with two minutes left.

PITTSWORTH 22 (Jeff Weber, Jordan O'Shea, Josh Gordon, James Dempsey tries; Gordon 2, Dempsey goals) lost to WARWICK 24 (Dylan Galloway 2, Declan McLoughlin 2, Mitch Watson tries; Kai Etherington 2 goals)

BROTHERS 20 lost to GOONDIWINDI 24

A TRY in the 80th minute has gifted Goondiwindi their second win of the season with a 24-20 win over Brothers at Glenholme Park yesterday.

The Boars managed to tie the scores up with 15 minutes to play after trailing 18-6 at half-time.

A Sam Betros penalty goal with nine minutes left helped Brothers regain the lead, but they were unable to hold out the Goondiwindi captain in the dying stages.

Josh Keoller, fresh from scoring three tries in the U18s win earlier in the day, picked up a double to help his side end a five-game losing streak.

BROTHERS 20 (Alex McErlean, Jaren Bender, Sam Betros tries; Betros 4 goals) lost to GOONDIWINDI 24 (Ronnie David 2, Josh Keoller 2 tries; Malcolm McGrady 4 goals)