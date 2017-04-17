Triplet calves defy the odds for Lockyer farmer

A BIT of extra feed and TLC went a long way for Ian Lindenmayer's cattle over the past year - especially his triplets.

Born about 11 months ago, the Charolais-Angus triplet calves are ready for the markets having filled out on par with the rest of Mr Lindenmayer's heard.

Triplet calves are rare, and for them to all survive and carry a decent weight is even rarer.

"I've talked to people whose cows have had triplets and often one or two will die,” Mr Lindenmayer said.

"It's out of the normal for them all to be very healthy.”

BABIES: The triplets, which made the pages of the Gatton Star in May 2016, have grown significantly. Ali Kuchel

GROWN UP: Ian Lindenmayer's triplet Angus cross Charolais calves have grown up ready for market. Ali Kuchel

While they were young, the triplets and their mother lived close to Mr Lindenmayer's Left Hand Branch house so he could give the cattle some extra feed during the drier months.

"They've always lived near the house because cattle are what they are,” Mr Lindenmayer said.

"She's trying to raise three and you'll often see others in the paddock drinking from other mums - they're thieving little sods.

"If one is lining up for lunch, there's usually a couple of helpers.

"They probably would go and rob milk off another cow, and if the mums are really quiet they don't tend to mind.”

Mr Lindenmayer has had his fair share of twin calves over the years, but this was his first set of triplets.

"It's very rare, it just doesn't usually happen, sometimes when they're doing embryo transfers it does, but it's pretty rare from what I know to get this result,” he said.

Mr Lindenmayer said it was likely the triplets would go to market in the next few weeks.