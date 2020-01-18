'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

A WOMAN who tried to hit the father of her children with her car, said she had "a momentary lapse of self control".

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, after she contravened a domestic violence order.

The order was issued by the court in 2018.

Police were called to a disturbance on January 1, about 10am, after an argument occurred between the defendant and aggrieved.

The court heard that the aggrieved gave the accused the finger and repeatedly laughed at her.

She then yelled "I'm going to kill you", got into her vehicle and began driving after the aggrieved in her car. Her three young children were in the car at the time.

The children the defendant and aggrieved share together are aged eight months, two years and four years. One of the children has been diagnosed with autism.

The court heard the defendant is a single mother, with no family in Bundaberg and has been seeking legal assistance for parenting arrangements for some time. Her defence lawyer said she was remorseful, it was a momentary lapse of self control and "she had no intention to deliberately hit him, she just drove in his direction".

The court heard she was allegedly seriously assaulted by the aggrieved three months ago, but withdrew the complaints for family reasons.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney said while the defendant's circumstances explained her actions, it did not excuse them.

"A momentary lapse of self control is exactly why these things can get out of hand," Mr Maloney said.

"That's all it takes and if she struck him, where would we be?"

The defendant addressed the Magistrate and said the argument started because the aggrieved was putting the needs of his family last to get ice, was an active drug user and constantly sought financial support from her, despite having three children to care for.

Mr Maloney suggested the defendant seek help from a psychologist.

She pleaded guilty to the charge, was given 18 months probation and the conviction was not recorded.

If you need help, contact DV Connect on 1800 811 811 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.