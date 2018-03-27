Tributes for victim in stolen ute crash

FRIENDS and family members of the 27-year-old North Rockhampton man killed in a two-vehicle accident at Alton Downs on Friday night have taken to social media to mourn his tragic loss.

Joel Elliot was driving a Landcruiser ute that had been stolen from Fairybower earlier in the evening when it collided with a four-wheel drive at the intersection of Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd about 9.40pm.

Tegan Hargarty posted "My boy. this doesn't seem real.. I just wish I could wake up and it will all be a dream.. no one could ever judge you, you were doing so well in life finally found your happy place, had had the best job and now this... Now who do I turn to? Who's gonna make me go to the gym every night? Who's gonna protect me & ease my mind.. I will never ever ever forget you..."

Bianca Aimee Carter posted "A best friend has now gone. love you man".

The 24-year-old male passenger in the ute with Mr Elliot was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver and three other passengers in the four-wheel drive were transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Morning Bulletin was yesterday unable to get updates on the conditions of the five people injured in the crash.

A Rockhampton region resident posted on a community page that they were driving home Friday night when they came across the Landcruiser and a blue sedan "driving like idiots on Nine Mile Rd".

"The cruiser pulled off and I was going to stop and abuse them, but I didn't and they did a u-turn and headed back out towards Ridgelands Road," they posted.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the Toyota Landcruiser ute had been stolen from a Canoona Rd, Fairybower, property that evening along with a gun safe and tools.

He said the gun safe had not been found at the crash scene and was still missing.

Mr Elliot had been sentenced to 2.5 years jail with immediate parole alongside two co-offenders in October after a drug-fuelled offending weekend spree in 2016.

He and a co-offender were passengers inside a stolen vehicle that was eventually found destroyed by fire and they stole nine firearms from a gun safe along with other items from a locked shed at a Stanwell property.

The next night, the pair were joined by a third man in attending a Wandal house where the third man threatened, and then used violence, against a man they knew in an attempt to get drugs and money out of him.

Elliot pleaded guilty to attempted burglary; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; enter premise and commit indictable offence; and attempted robbery.

All three had extensive criminal histories including violence, drugs, weapons, dishonesty and break and enters.

The QPS spokesman said investigations into the crash, along with the break and enter and property theft will continue.