Tributes for BMX legend killed in kayak tragedy
Charlie Gumley knew how to leave a lasting impression.
When he wasn't stunning spectators with his mind-blowing BMX tricks, he was dropping everything to put others before himself.
The 27-year-old Beenleigh man was tragically found dead last week, days after he'd left home for a kayaking trip on the Logan River.
Police are investigating.
"(He was) a legend who would never let a single person down," close friend Taylor King told The Courier-Mail.
"(He has) has made such a special place in everyone's heart."
Mr Gumley has been described as a genuine, kind-hearted, sweet, and gentle soul.
At the Beenleigh Skatepark his moves wowed onlookers.
In BMX circles he was known as the originator of "the Twix" - a jaw-dropping handlebar spin, into a tailwhip.
Videos of Mr Gumley's stunts have been shared across social media, with clips of him featuring on YouTube over the last 10 years.
His bravado on a bike has seen him mourned heavily among the nation's BMX community.
"He was a very talented BMX rider, he was very well known at the Beenleigh Skatepark, he was an absolute animal on a bike," Ms King said.
