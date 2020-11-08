Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

by Cloe Read
8th Nov 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Tributes are flowing online for an "amazing, loving and passionate" man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

A 53-year-old Cooroy man who died after a crash with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm has been described as "one of the greatest men in the world".

"RIP one of the greatest men in the world, so sad to hear, so sorry for his family," Ben Cooney wrote.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.


"We had a great day at work yesterday with plenty of laughs.

"He left doing his favourite thing with a big smile on his face."

Jesse Drysdale said he was "one of the best blokes I've ever known".

"Loving, caring and passionate about what he loved," he wrote.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash.

The driver and passenger of the campervan, a 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were not physically injured during the incident.

Originally published as Tributes for 'amazing, passionate' bloke killed in motorbike crash

editors picks motorbike crash tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        Palaszczuk snaps over borders

        News “Don’t put words in my mouth”: Queensland’s policy of shutting out Sydney residents continues to confuse.

        Jim McDonald: Inland rail, roads top priority after election

        Premium Content Jim McDonald: Inland rail, roads top priority after election

        News Jim McDonald was re-elected as the member for Lockyer at the weekend and says...

        Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        Premium Content Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        News Queensland Health haven’t ruled out closing border to NSW again

        BIG PROMISE: We need water before you can give a discount

        Premium Content BIG PROMISE: We need water before you can give a discount

        News THE PM has promised a water cut for irrigators, but farmers are calling for...