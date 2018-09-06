Menu
Login
RIGHT: Karen Frost will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend.
RIGHT: Karen Frost will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend. Courtesy of Frost Family
News

Tributes flow for mother after horror car crash

4th Sep 2018 3:15 PM | Updated: 6th Sep 2018 7:11 AM

HUNDREDS of messages have been left for Karen Frost on her Facebook page, as friends and family showed an outpouring of love for the local mother and grandmother.

A horror car crash near Windorah on Tuesday last week claimed Karen's life and injured her parents, Eva, 78 and Colin, 79.

They were airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital that afternoon, and were in a stable condition.

Karen, 52, has been remembered as a "top lady" with a great sense of humour, who brought light into the world.

She was supposed to have attended the Birdsville Races with her elderly parents over the weekend.

It is evident she had touched the lives of hundreds during her time, and will be dearly missed, most of all by her husband, Mick, and daughters, Kristy and Jasmin.

mother roma toowoomba tributes

Top Stories

    Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

    Morning run ends in disturbing discovery

    News A shocking discovery was made on a quiet suburban street last week by a local jogger.

    Roughage, trace minerals vital during drought

    Roughage, trace minerals vital during drought

    News Time to plan for pasture regrowth

    Newspapers routes take bulk drop

    Newspapers routes take bulk drop

    News READERS of the Gatton Star may have noticed some changes

    Getting behind a bucking good cause

    Getting behind a bucking good cause

    News The event has been running for 11 years.

    Local Partners