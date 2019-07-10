Tributes flow for dead Men in Black star

Longtime stage and Hollywood actor Rip Torn, who appeared in blockbusters such as Men in Black and Dodgeball, died on Tuesday, his publicist said in a statement.

He was 88.

Torn died peacefully at his home in Connecticut Tuesday afternoon with his wife and two of his daughters by his side.

"His remarkable career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life," his publicist said in a statement announcing his death.

Torn, who appeared in 10 Broadway productions, starred as Zed in Men in Black in 1997. He became most associated with the character Artie, a talk show producer, on the HBO show The Larry Sanders Show.

Later, he starred as Patches O'Houlihan, a wheelchair-bound dodgeball coach in the cult classic, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Tributes are now flowing for the actor:

R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I'll miss you Rip, you were a true original. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 10, 2019

This was the quintessential Rip Torn moment on the Larry Sanders Show. pic.twitter.com/ruKWFLFBrd — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn tried to integrate theater, protested the Vietnam War and attacked Norman Mailer with a hammer. He was woke before that was a thing. — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn played a lot of amazing characters but I will always remember him as the voice of Zeus. Blessed be. pic.twitter.com/6lVJxptTng — The Swan That Ate Your Baby (@MicahTheModest) July 10, 2019

Rip Torn really made me laugh. One of the truly talented. He was effortlessly funny. Rest In Peace — Tom Segura AKA Drip Daddy Dollaz (@tomsegura) July 10, 2019

Oh no, RIP Rip Torn, the only man whose surname - as a friend once pointed out - represents the consequence of having performed the action indicated by his first name. So great, and so unsettling, in so many films, particularly The Man Who Fell To Earth! pic.twitter.com/gA50LnJwUx — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) July 10, 2019

RIP Rip Torn. SO many great lines and roles. Here's one of my favs.https://t.co/EftKM672iy — Ted Perry (@Fox6TedPerry) July 10, 2019

