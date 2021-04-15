Tributes flow after WWII digger dies

MEMBERS of the Laidley RSL Sub Branch joined with family and friends on April 7 to farewell Alexander (Alex) Dixon Blaw.

A veteran of the Second World War, Mr Blaw saw active service in New Guinea in 1943 and, while still a member of the Australian Imperial Force, served with the British Commonwealth Occupation Force in Japan until January 1947.

He was born on May 5, 1924 at home in St Lucia, Brisbane.

His family moved house several times around the northern suburbs before purchasing a home in Windsor.

Alex's daughter Anne recalled the friendly neighbourhood in which they lived.

"Being a dead-end street we had lots of friends," she said.

Alexander Dixon Blaw was a veteran of World War II. Photo: Jim Nicholls

"The neighbourhood kids often asked Dad for help to fix their pushbikes and trolleys, and pump up their footballs.

"He was affectionately, called 'Mr B', and was often referred to as king of the kids."

Returning from the war with the rank of sergeant, Alex resumed work at the Brisbane General Hospital.

He had started there aged 14 as a messenger boy taking pathology samples from the hospital to the pathologists in the city.

He retired in 1984 and moved to Paradise Point, on the Gold Coast before relocating to Plainland near Laidley in 2005.

During the poppy service conducted by Laidley RSL Sub Branch president Tom Barton, it was noted that throughout his military career Alex had three separate service numbers: one each for time spent with the Militia/Citizen Military Forces; Citizen Military Forces (full time duty); and Australian Imperial Force.

Mr Barton said Alex was a much-loved, active member of the Sub Branch whose cheerful, cheeky nature will be sadly missed.