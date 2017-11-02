Tribute to Dr Rosenberg to 'outlast us all'

IN MEMORIAM: Practice manager Ellisha Freeman, Geoff Mercer, Terry Condrick, Dr Mohammed Sultan and Wayne Magire were proud to unveil Dr Rosenberg's bench .

IF YOU lived in Gatton before 2006, chances are you would have not only known Dr Paul Rosenberg - you might have been delivered by him.

The long-serving general practitioner was honoured last Wednesday with a handcrafted bench which was installed next to the Gatton Family Health Clinic.

Former colleague Dr Mohammed Sultan commissioned the Lockyer Woodcrafters' Group to create the bench as a legacy piece for the clinic.

"I met Dr Rosenberg when I arrived in town, which has been about 17-odd years now, and I know he served the community for about 55 years,” he said.

"He was really lovely, an absolute gentleman and most people in town would remember him as a good doctor and a good friend.

"It's something we've thought about doing for a long time to acknowledge and remember his service to the community for all those years.”

Geoff Mercer and a team of fellow woodcrafters made the seat.

Dr Sultan hopes the solid wooden bench would outlast everyone at the practice, including himself.