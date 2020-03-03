Trials club revs into gear for new club series

UP AND UP: Western District Trials Club president James Wager at the club’s series round one event on the weekend. Picture: Steve Spencer

UP AND UP: Western District Trials Club president James Wager at the club’s series round one event on the weekend. Picture: Steve Spencer

MOTO TRIALS: Taking it slow and steady might not be what most people expect of motorcycle riders – but it’s how James Wager likes to spend the weekends.

Wager is a keen competitor in Moto Trials, a sport that pits a rider and his bike against an obstacle course, testing balance, skill and concentration.

“It’s always a challenge. There’s always something new that you’re doing – it’s not the same thing over and over again,” Wager said.

Wager is also president of the Western District Trials Club, and the club held the first round of its club series on the weekend with the new year bringing plenty of riders out.

“(The round) was really good – we had about 40 riders,” he said.

“Few new faces and a few old faces that were back to join us again.”

The club regularly meets across a number of properties in the region, including at Fordsdale, Gatton, and Grandchester.

“We sort of ride anywhere,” he said.

Following on from the successful first round, the club is this weekend hosting a come and try day in Esk.

Wager said everyone was welcome – from seasoned dirt bike riders to beginners who had never stepped foot on a motorcycle before.

“If someone turns up on the weekend and has never ridden a motorcycle, we’ll have something for them to do. We’ll get them on the bike, and we’ll show them something new,” he said.

The sport’s slow pace made it ideal for families to get involved both mum and dad, and the kids.

Wager said the family-firendly nature showed in the sport’s community.

“It’s just a massive family – everyone’s really friendly and regardless of who you are, your closest competitor is still your best friend,” he said.

Anyone interested in giving trials a go is encouraged to contact Jarrod Bowen via email at jarrodbowen1@gmail.com.