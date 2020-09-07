Trial date set for cop facing stalking, assault charges

Lockyer Valley police officer Crystal Maree Hirning, 35, will face Toowoomba Magistrates Court on November 9.

A LOCKYER Valley police officer who was stood down from official duty due to allegations relating to off-duty behaviour appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for a first mention on Monday.

Crystal Maree Hirning, 35, from Kensington Grove, faced seven charges, including stalking, common assault, wilful damage, obstructing police and trespass.

The Queensland Police Service constable's matters were adjourned to November 9, at Toowoomba Magistrates Court for review.

Her bail was enlarged.

