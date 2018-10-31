Trends, family lead to Porters' victory

TRENDS come and go but ensuring your business goals and morals shine through is what sets a business apart.

That's the message from Porters Plainland Hotel's marketing manager Melissa Porter, following the hotel's victory at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship awards.

Porters Plainland Hotel claimed top honours as business of the year, a first-time feat for the popular pub.

The hotel also won its food and dining category, an award Melissa said was also an honour.

"Hotels have changed a lot during the years, and food is really the core of what we do," she said.

"Having a team of chefs and world-class food is what every pub strives for."

For the Porter family, Melissa, Michael, Shelley, Julie and Bob, the awards night was a rare occasion where they all attended as guests.

"Winning was a big shock," Melissa said.

"It was great that we were all there. We usually do attend but in more of a working capacity."

Porters Plainland Hotel has been named Lockyer Valley Business of the Year at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Saturday, October 20, 2018. ALI KUCHEL

While many family members choose not to work together, the Porters are the opposite.

"As a family we work great together, we all have our strengths," Shelley said.

The Porter family has run the hotel for the past 70 years and the building has stood alongside the Warrego highway at Plainland for more than 100 years.

The present team of Michael, Shelley and Melissa are third generation, taking the reins from Julie and Bob.

The Porter family presently employ 63 staff, which is set to grow when the business expands with 16 new motel rooms and a function room next year.

"We already know people like to come here with their family and friends, but we can take it to the next level and cater for their functions, such as birthday celebrations," Melissa said.

With the hotel so close to the highway, Melissa said it wasn't uncommon to have guests from across Southeast Queensland, with many using it as a middle-point location.

Excellence in Food and Dining went to Porters Plainland Hotel, presented by Edwina Bartholomew and Bishopp Advertisings Julie Merle, at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. ALI KUCHEL

"At a Sunday lunch, we chat with people on the deck and they're from Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast and Warwick and they all meet here," she said.

But at the end of the day, it all comes back to good food and great service.

"The opposition hotels all sell the same beer and similar styles of food," Michael said.

"We just differentiate in the service aspect."

He said ensuring the hotel had a good team of staff ensured a well-functioning business.

"It is such a big business we can't manage it ourselves, so we have to have a good management team," Michael said.